Volunteers needed to bring hope to Beckley event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thousands are expected to fill the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the Beckley Day of Hope.

Going on for nine years, the Beckley Day of Hope is a culmination of multiple agencies, churches, and volunteers to help their neighbors in need. From free food, wellness check-ups, and even haircuts, the Beckley Day of Hope is just that: a day of giving hope to the community. But Event Coordinator, John Jordan, said to do the most good, they need volunteers.

“We average about 2,500 guests that come out for this event and we can only serve that many people if we have an army of volunteers,” said Jordan.



Jordan said those interested in volunteering can go to the Calvary Assembly of God to sign up and get a free T-shirt. The event needs 800 to 1,000 volunteers by Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10 a.m.