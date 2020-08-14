Volunteers prepare for Beckley Day of Hope

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Day of Hope is returning to Beckley Saturday, August 14.

Volunteers gathered on Friday evening at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center to pack the bags of groceries they will be handing out to people in need.

Coordinator for the Beckley Day of Hope, John Jordan, said the COVID-19 pandemic is going to change the structure of the event. This year it will be a drive thru event to keep everyone safe.

“We are still excited to be able to offer the groceries which is always a main part of what we do, but we are also gonna be offering lunches for everyone that shows up and we are offering backpacks for school aged students with school supplies in them,” Jordan said.

The route will be marked off while police direct traffic. Beckley Day of Hope runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.