Voter turnout steady, without major hiccups thus far

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 election voting process is nearing its completion and we have team coverage this evening for all of your local elections.

Reporters Moriah Davis and Natalie Wadas are in Kanawha and Cabell counties gauging the voting process.

Cabell County has not been immune to the election day excitement. Polls opened at 6:30 am and will remain open for another few hours until 7:30 pm.

But after an initial rush of in-person voters this morning, turnout has been relatively quiet, but steady.

“It felt different today than it did four years ago. It seemed like today was more important,” says Bob Hensley, a Cabell County voter.

Voters from both sides of the aisle came to make their voices heard.

And despite differing political views, all shared a common feeling:

“America’s the best. Now if we have a lot of hoopla and a lot of drama over this, it won’t be because the American people want that,” remarks Linda Warren, Cabell County voter.

Many people in Cabell County opted to vote by mail this time around – nearly 8,300 in the county alone as of Monday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, so many there say the voting experience was very smooth.

“There wasn’t very many people here so we got in and out fairly quickly,” says kyle workman, cabell county voter.

Meanwhile, in Kanawha County, the lines have been fairly short at many polling places, including at West Side Middle School, where Reporter Moriah Davis reports that lines have been very short!

Polls close at 7:30, but you can still vote in person if you’re in line by then.