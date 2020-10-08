Voters registration deadline approaching

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The November election is right around the corner, and the last date for voters to register for the election is rapidly approaching.

Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore said people have until October 13, 2020 to register to vote and change any of their information.

“They have until now and October 13th to change their registration, register to vote and/or to check on their precinct. If it’s just to check on the precinct, if they will call 252-8681 they can get that information,” Moore said.

Moore said all people need to bring when they come to register is an official document with their home address.