W.Va. governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion. The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday.
The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.
State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia.
North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.
