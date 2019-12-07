W.Va. Natural Resources Police investigating cases of illegally killed deer in Randolph Co.

ELKINS, WV (WBOY) – Officers with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police have been investigating cases of illegally killed deer and timber theft in Randolph County, resulting in one person already being charged and charges pending against another individual.

According to a post on the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page, an officer has investigated several complaints over the past month related to the illegal killing of deer in Randolph County. The post said officers served a search warrant on a residence along Glady Road in Randolph County, where they uncovered several sets of antlers from illegally possessed deer.

Officers said one individual was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to the violations. Charges are also pending against another individual in a second complaint and investigation related to the illegal killing of deer. The post also stated that officers seized several sets of deer antlers, one of which was an 11 point.

Both complaints were the result of concerned citizens contacting officers in a timely manner, according to the post. Officers said any person aware of a violation is urged to contact their local DNR Law Enforcement Office.

Additionally, natural resources officers conducted a recent timber theft investigation in Randolph County. According to the post, three individuals have been charged with violations related to stealing locust trees from the Penn Virginia property and selling them at a local lumber mill.

Officers said anyone who cuts and sells timber in West Virginia must be licensed or have filed for an exemption. Additionally, the post stated that citizens are also urged to contact their local Division of Forestry Office or their local DNR Office if they witness people cutting timber that they believe could be a violation. Officers said vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers would be helpful if they are available.