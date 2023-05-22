BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — School is almost out for summer and local communities are gearing up for the fun. The Wade Center in Bluefield has big plans for the summer months.

The Wade Center exists to nurture Bluefield’s children and youth. The center also feeds children twice a day, which can help with the food insecurity some families might face during the summertime. Mission Coordinator Justin Johnson shared the exciting plans they have in store for this summer.

“We will play games and maybe have a field day. Just something to keep them active, while we are growing them in Christ, we also want them to grow to be productive members of society,” Johnson said.

There are still positions available for enrollment at the Wade Center for their summer program. Parents can pick up applications at the front door of the Wade Center.