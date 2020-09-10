Wade Center to offer free computer lab to Mercer County students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County students will now have a way to do their school work when they are in the orange category on the county alert system. If Mercer County is in orange next week, the Wade Center will offer a new computer lab.

Director Betty Brainerd said with many families lacking the access to high-speed internet, these computers will be available for students who need help completing their courses online.

“If you don’t have internet at home and sometimes it extremely slow or whatever, even with hot spots and other things like that, this becomes a lot more ready,” Brainerd said.

They will have a morning session from 9:30 a.m. until Noon, and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Brainerd said parents are asked to call the Wade Center in advance at 304-323-3777 to schedule a time to make use of the two computer labs. The students will then have their temperature checked before entering the computer lab area.