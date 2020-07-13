Wade Center working to reopen this fall

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at the Wade Center in Bluefield told 59 News they are hoping to open this fall.

Executive Director, Betty Brainerd, said the Center closed in the spring and remained closed throughout the summer due to COVID-19 concerns. This meant kids were not able to participate in the usual summer programs. She said staff members are getting classrooms ready for a safe return whenever schools are able to open this fall. Students and their parents are also able to visit the Center’s playground to meet with teachers and prepare for the new school year.

“Just to introduce the new staffing, filling out paperwork, let them know new programs that are coming on-board and getting them ready for opening up in September or whenever,” Brainerd said.

She said these meetings take place every Thursday in July at 6 p.m. at the playground. She said about 15 students are scheduled to attend with their families in order to maintain social distancing.