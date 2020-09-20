Walk to end Alzheimer’s held to raise awareness

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Residents in both Raleigh and Fayette County walked earlier today for a good cause. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held in communities throughout Raleigh and Fayette Counties. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants were asked to walk in their neighborhoods to raise awareness and money.

Walkers, like Kelly Murdock, said it’s important to raise awareness because this disease affects so many.

“It’s very important I don’t think people realize maybe how many people do suffer with Alzheimer’s and you think it’s something that’s not close to you but it’s all around,” Murdock said

Promise Gardens were at the JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center and at Raleigh General Hospital for people to visit.