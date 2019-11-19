Walter Ray Williams Jr. tours mountain state, helps bowlers improve their game

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Professional bowler, Walter Ray Williams Jr., toured parts of the mountain state lending a hand to those who want to improve their game.

Walter Ray Williams Jr. made his way through Morgantown and Beckley before stopping by Pinheads bowling alley in Oak Hill on Monday, November 18. He currently holds the record for all-time standard PBA Tour career titles (47) and total PBA earnings of almost $5 million.

For the last week and a half, he has been touring the east coast for charity events, hall of fame inductions, and hosted private clinics along the way.

“I keep it to a small number of people so I can get more hands-on experience with them,” Williams Jr. said. “I have a little program I use on my tablet so I can show them what they’re doing, what I’d like them to do and hopefully it helps them improve their game.”

Pinheads was Williams Jr.’s last stop. He will return home to Florida on Tuesday, November 19.