GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For both first-time home buyers and those looking for a new place to settle, West Virginia may be the diamond in the rough that many do not know about when it comes to owning a home.

According to a study done by Studio City realtors who analyzed Zillow data, West Virginia is the eighth state where it is cheapest to buy a home. The state which holds the ‘Windy City’, Illinois, takes the first place spot. Mountain State neighbor, Ohio, took second place.

The study interestingly showed West Virginia’s eighth-ranked median sale price of $191,500 was only $1,000 less than the most popular metro-state New York. While the two states are close in this aspect, West Virginia’s median yearly income is 35.7 percent less than New York’s.

Courtesy: Studio City Realtors

The results of the study also listed Morgantown as the most expensive city in West Virginia to buy a home.