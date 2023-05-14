GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For both first-time home buyers and those looking for a new place to settle, West Virginia may be the diamond in the rough that many do not know about when it comes to owning a home.
According to a study done by Studio City realtors who analyzed Zillow data, West Virginia is the eighth state where it is cheapest to buy a home. The state which holds the ‘Windy City’, Illinois, takes the first place spot. Mountain State neighbor, Ohio, took second place.
The study interestingly showed West Virginia’s eighth-ranked median sale price of $191,500 was only $1,000 less than the most popular metro-state New York. While the two states are close in this aspect, West Virginia’s median yearly income is 35.7 percent less than New York’s.
The results of the study also listed Morgantown as the most expensive city in West Virginia to buy a home.