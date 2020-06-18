WANTED for assault and fleeing in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Bluefield, WV Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down a wanted man. They are searching for Torray Williams.

The 27-year-old man has warrants for his arrest. The charges include Assault, Fleeing from an Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing.

Anyone with information on Mr. Williams location is asked to contact Patrolman JE Mullins or Patrolman RV Johnson at 304-327-6101, use Option 1. Anonymous tips can also be left online with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organizations website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

