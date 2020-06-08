Wanted man in Fayette County arrested on additional charges

BOONESBOROUGH, WV (WVNS) — A wanted man from Fayette County is arrested and facing additional charges.

Over the weekend, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a man who had numerous pending arrest warrants in the Boonesborough area. After the man was safely secured, it was found he had a firearm in his possession. Further checks revealed the man is not legally permitted to possess firearms. Deputies also found what they believe to be methamphetamines.

Gustavia Crowder, who was operating a vehicle when the Deputy spotted him, was charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance access Driving While License Revoked due to DUI.

Crowder had outstanding warrants for Hit and run Involving Personal Injuries, Hit and Run Involving Vehicles Damage, Hit and Run Involving Property Damage, Failure to Render Aid, Driving Revoked due to DUI. These charges stem from a previous incident investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Additionally, Crowder had outstanding warrants for Fraudulent Claims to Insurance Companies and

False Reporting of Emergency Incident. This to was from an investigation conducted previously by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.