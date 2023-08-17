PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman who escaped home confinement after she was charged with first degree murder was arrested in the Prosperity area.

According to a release from Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday, Thursday morning, August 17, 2023, Aredith ‘Nay Nay’ Thompson was arrested on Bender Ridge Road in the Prosperity area of Raleigh County.

Thompson reportedly removed her home confinement device on August 8, 2023, when she was allegedly granted the right to leave her home for an appointment. She instead removed her ankle monitor and did not return to her home.

During the investigation and discovery of Thompson, two other people were arrested for harboring a fugitive. Kayla Dent, 32, and Robert Moran, 45, both of Prosperity, were charged with Harboring a Fugitive.

All three suspects were taken to Southern Regional Jail to wait for their arraignments.

Aredith Thompson was originally placed on home confinement in relation to the first degree murder of Juwan Greer. Deputies said Thompson shot Juwan Greer in the chest with a handgun after an argument inside a Truman Street apartment in Beckley and then ran from the scene.