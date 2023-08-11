CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police needs the public help locating a Nicholas County man wanted for sexual assault charges.

Senior Trooper J.D. Morton said in a release they are looking from Joshua Bradford from Craigsville in Nicholas County. Morton is 31 years old, 5’10’ and around 200 lbs.

Bradford may be seen driving a sliver Nissan 4 door pickup with black trim and West Virginia registration 1XK412. Senior Trooper Morton said it is possible he is with his wife and two other children.

Bradford is wanted for sexual assault of a juvenile and has active warrants for sexual assault. Senior Trooper Morton stated Bradford is aware of the charges and is currently evading law enforcement.

If you have any information contact the WVSP Beckley Dispatch at (304) 256-6700 and and for S/Tpr. J.D. Morton.