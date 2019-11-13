Warm a Heart, Give a Bed offers help to less fortunate in cold temperatures

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Spaghetti with sauce and a side of bread was on the menu at Amy’s House of Hope on Tuesday, November 12.

As the snow flurries came down outside, the underprivileged were given a chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy some fresh dinner served by volunteers with the Warm a Heart Give a Bed non-profit, like John Kirkland.

“It’s very cold outside, so just the opportunity to have people in here giving them a warm meal, it feels good I feel like we’re doing something good for them, ” Kirkland said. “But its still scary because I know the environment they’re going into.”

Founder of Warm a heat Give a Bed, Fred Kinder, knows that cold temperatures pose hard times for homeless and low income families.

That is why his organization is offering clothes, supplies, and food to anyone who needs it.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of homeless and low income people are coming in here,” Kinder said. “What they’re doing is getting fed, showing them love and giving them toboggans and stuff like that, we’re really seeing a big difference in the community.”

Thanks to donations, Kinder is able to offer hats, gloves, sleeping bags, non-perishable foods, and hygiene products. While establishments like Amy’s House of Hope are beneficial, Kinder stressed that offering a cup of coffee or even a simple conversation to someone less fortunate out in public will make their day.

“Just by showing them love, you know that’s all they want,” Kinder stressed. “That’s all it takes is to walk up to someone and just smile…a smile goes a long way. ”

For more on how to make a donation or join the Warm a Heart, Give a Bed team, visit their website.