Warm a Heart Give a Bed works with local organizations to provide meals for Mercer County Students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Warm a Heart, Give a Bed non-profit is working with local organizations to provide meals for students in Mercer County.

Founder, Fred Kinder, and volunteers typically serve meals at Amy’s House of Hope in Princeton and offer to-go snacks to the less fortunate. But, as students are temporarily home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to help feed those who rely on getting their meals at school.

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, they joined volunteers from local Rotary clubs and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias to fill more than 1,000 individual bags with non-perishable and pre-packaged foods!

They are now on their way to be delivered to students in Mercer County on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Kinder explained it takes $2.00 to make one snack bag per child. If you would like to make a donation, visit their website.

Jeff Disibbio, the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s, said they are trying to take care of kids as much as possible during this time.

“It’s a tough enough situation for the adults and the businesses in the area. To add to that, with the problems we have with the kids who are susceptible to a lot more things than some of the adults. We want to be able to take care of them as much as possible because that is the future of our area,” Disibbio said.