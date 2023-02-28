BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — So far, this winter has been warmer than the region is used to. However, for people who grow food and crops, the warm weather can be deceiving.

The region is known for experiencing hard freezes in March and April, which can damage any planted crops. WVU Extension agent, David Richmond, said people need to be patient.

“It’s way too early,” said Richmond. “Number 1, the soil temperature has not warmed up enough for germination. And even though we’ve had a warm January and February, we still have serious frost considerations.”

Richmond said its best to start planting seeds in the ground on April 15th or afterward to avoid any frost damage.