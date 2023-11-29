Tonight we remain clear which allows us to cool quickly after sunset. A bit breezy as temps swing from the 40s of the day into the 30 this evening. It’ll feel brisk like much of the day has. Winds shift out of the southwest which helps keep us from falling too far. Most will see the upper 20s for lows with the exception of the higher mountain tops and deeper valleys.

Thursday we get some extra help from a change in winds in the upper atmosphere. Our jet steam nudges farther north which puts us on the warm side of it. With sunshine plentiful and southerly winds aloft, temps rise steadily out of the 20s into the low 50s by the afternoon. Not exactly a warm day, but a big improvement on how the week started.

Friday clouds are on the increase through much of the early morning followed by light to moderate showers for the late morning through the evening. A better chance of widespread rain Friday evening but with southerly winds, we still manage to reach the 50s. Overnight lows stay warm in the 40s so we’ll see only rain.

Saturday we’re stuck between two systems giving us a bit of a break from widespread showers. A few pop up sprinkles possible as skies remain mostly cloudy. Winds out of the southwest keep us mild, even for December, as we push into the mid and upper 50s. Humidity levels rise a bit to help with the dry winter air we’ve seen all week. Saturday evening, a few more showers push north in broken fashion.

Sunday a few showers remain as our complex system exits towards the northeast. Winds remain out of the southwest for the most part to help keep us in the upper 50s by the afternoon. While we’re not expecting a lot of rain, showers will be moderate at times in a broken fashion across the region. If you have outdoor plans, our interactive radar can keep you ahead of those pesky bursts of rain.

Monday a low across the Great Lakes briefly gives us a northwest wind flow which hurts temps for the day. We’ll manage to push into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies provide a chance or two of a shower, mainly across the higher elevations in Nicholas, Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Most of us remain dry for the dayside of Monday. Monday evening, clouds increase, as do the winds as another little system moves in from the west.

Tuesday increasing clouds bring scattered showers as a little low scoots in. Not a lot of moisture with this set up initially but as northwest winds rush in behind it Tuesday afternoon, colder air moves in as does moisture from the Great Lakes. This will be a great set up for flurries, and some measurable snows in the higher elevations. Most in the lowlands will only see a grassy coating. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer, but Tuesday evening looks to be a messy travel day.

In your extended forecast, another shot of cold air moves in as we embark on the first full week of December. Highs struggle to get close to average now in the upper 40s this time of year. While long range forecast can change quite a bit, signs are showing for a few snow chances early December. The winter season may not wait for our calendars to catch up.

TONIGHT

Clear & breezy. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and warming up. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Cloudy, sct. showers then steady rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers at times, several dry hours. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, Sct. rain PM. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Dry start, increasing clouds, rain PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Windy, cloudy, showers/mtn. mix. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly, wintry mix, PM snow. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Frosty with slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny with slow warmup. Highs in the 40s.