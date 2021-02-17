Warming center ready to open with frigid temperatures expected in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People who need a warm place to go this winter will have a safe place to stay.

A warming center will open thanks to a collaborative effort between multiple organizations, people, agencies, and representatives with the City of Beckley. The center will be in the Soldier’s Memorial Theater building, located at 200 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

The warming center will open when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees. The center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 p.m. on the nights at or below 15

degrees, and stay open overnight until 8:00 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below 15 degrees, the warming center will open again at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the warming center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive.