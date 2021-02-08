Governor Justice provides vaccine distribution update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Wednesday, June 3, that he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice began his daily press briefing by reading off the 31 West Virginians that were lost due to COVID-19 since his last update. The total number of deaths in the Mountain State is now at 2,131. “Always keep these people in your prayers, they’ll know it,” Gov. Justice said. “Please don’t let them become a statistic.”

The Governor continued to read from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Another 976 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries across the state at 107,418. The daily percent positive is at 5.73 percent, while the cumulative percent positive currently sits at 5.60 percent. Active cases continue to drop, currently sitting at 15,557 cases in WV. This is 580 less cases than yesterday.

According to Gov. Justice, when it comes to vaccine administration West Virginia has received 207,200 first round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There have been 219,892 first round doses administered throughout the state. This is due to the extra doses found in some syringes. The Mountain State has received 121,400 secondary doses of the vaccine. Of these doses, 105,889 doses have been administered, making all 105,889 of these West Virginians fully vaccinated with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Justice reminded residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.org. Gov. Justice announced the formation of vaccination clinics in all 55 counties again this week. These clinics are only for those aged 65 and older. Governor Justice announced the additional reception of another 5,800 vaccine doses per week from the federal government.

Outbreaks across the state seem to be improving according to Governor Justice. Long-term care facilities are seeing 45 outbreaks across their facilities statewide. There are two outbreaks among churches in two counties. In West Virginia correctional centers, there are currently 50 inmate cases, with 22 cases among staff members.

Governor Justice went on to close his time by pleading with West Virginians to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. “The vaccine is incredibly effective, you need to take the vaccine,” Justice said. He urged the continued importance of wearing masks and social distancing when necessary. Gov. Justice urged those who have been fortunate enough to recover from the virus to donate blood in order to possibly save a life.