BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- For people who are interested in working on their degree, now is the time to register for classes at New River Community and Technical College. Registration for online classes is now open.

The classes will begin on March 1, 2021. Courses offered for the 10-week session include American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology Lab, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications and Principals of Sociology.