WATCH: Gov. Justice puts a name to his vaccine incentive program

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice opened his Thursday morning press briefing by reading through the ten additional West Virginians to lose their battle with COVID-19. The total number of deaths in WV now sits at 2,807.

“Please keep these great West Virginians in your prayers,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The total number of cases in West Virginia is now up to 162,111. This is 144 more cases than what was reported by the DHHR yesterday. The total number of recoveries continues to increase, rising to 155,220.

The cumulative percent positive dropped to 5.08 percent, while the daily percent positive dropped significantly to 2.78 percent.

The Governor reiterated the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms are felt.

Governor Justice went onto the vaccine statistics provided by the DHHR. West Virginia has received 1,694,980 total vaccine doses, with 84.6 of these doses being administered across the state. There are 794,371 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 678,027 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Governor Justice announced the vaccine incentive program’s new name. It will be named ‘Do It For Babydog’. Justice reminded West Virginians of the vaccine eligibility being open for those 12 years and older.

According to Gov. Justice, there are 11 outbreaks across all long-term care facilities. There are currently seven outbreaks in five different counties. Monroe County is included in these counties. There are six cases among inmates, with 3 cases in staff members across all state correctional facilites.

In closing, Governor Justice pleaded with recovered West Virginians to donate blood to help those currently fighting the virus.