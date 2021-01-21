WATCH: Gov. Justice announces new vaccination clinics for healthcare workers

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his press briefing by reading the 35 West Virginians to be lost due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths across West Virginia has now reached 1,849. “Each and every one of these people is a friend, mother, father, grandma, and grandpa,” Justice said. “Each of these people have loved ones that we need to keep in our prayers.”

Governor Justice went on to read the DHHR statistics from the COVID-19 Dashboard. There are currently 112,617 total cases, with 25,737 active cases. This is the fourth day in a row that active cases have dropped. There were 1,407 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting the total number of recoveries at 85,031.

The daily percent positive dropped significantly to 5.25 percent. The cumulative percent positive remains stagnant at 5.52. Gov. Justice urged those aged 65 and over to get tested when even the slightest symptom is felt.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice applauded the success of West Virginia throughout the vaccination process. According to Gov. Justice and the DHHR, West Virginia administered 8,991 vaccines yesterday. Of these given doses, there were 5,960 second round doses put into arms of patients. There are 32,122 West Virginians who are fully vaccinated with both rounds of the vaccine.

Governor Justice announced that vaccination clinics will begin reaching all 55 of West Virginia’s counties. This gives the ability to vaccinate every corner of the state. In another announcement, Gov. Justice announced the formation vaccine clinics Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23 solely for health care workers. Clinics will be available in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties.

Gov. Justice revealed the formation of a coronavirus vaccine distribution, scheduling and coordination website to ease state health departments high, vaccine-driven traffic. The website will become operational Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 8 a.m. Gov. Justice says West Virginia is the first state to use this avenue when conducting vaccine registration and scheduling.

There are 98 outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the Mountain State. Correctional centers in WV are experiencing 163 active cases among inmates, with 25 cases in staff members. West Virginia churches are seeing only six outbreaks in five separate counties. Summers County is included in the list of church outbreaks.

“You will not get COVID from receiving the vaccine,” Justice said. “The vaccine is perfectly safe.” Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to get tested when testing is made available in their area. “Please get tested when you can and maybe give blood to save a life,” Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice closed his briefing by pleading with West Virginians to continue wearing masks and to not the flu vaccine be forgotten in “all this mess”.