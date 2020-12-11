WATCH: Gov. Justice gives an update on vaccine distribution across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice began his press briefing regretfully reading off the 37 additional deaths realted to COVID-19 since Wednesday. Of these deaths, includes a 101-year-old woman from Wyoming County. “God bless all of these great people,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice went on to relay the information from the DHHR, confirming 14 counties colored red on the County Alert System. The cumulative percent positive is up to 3.99 percent.

The Governor urged West Virginians to take care of the elderly and continue wearing masks and social distancing.

Justice revealed the closing of the Mylan Manufacturing facility in Morgantown by August 2021. “1,500 great West Virginia families are going to lose their jobs,” Justice said. “This devastating news came right out of the blue,” Justice said before esnuring he would do all he could to save those jobs.

Gov. Justice went on to give an update on coronavirus vaccine distribution. Saying that within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, WV will begin distribution of vaccine doses. He revealed that the Mountain State will receive 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 21,000 doses from Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine will come a week before Moderna’s.

Additional details of the vaccine allocation plan have been made available. Phase one includes front line workers and those of highest risk.

Phase 1 will be broken down into four seperate subsections. Phase 2 will be the rest of the general public. Phase 1 is scheduled to take place through February with Phase 2 begnning in March. “The COVID-19 vaccine will protect us and save lives,” Justice said.

Justice went on to say, “The best defense until a vaccine is available is to continue wearing masks and social distancing.” Governor Justice continued to urge residents everywhere to get tested when sites are made available.

Justice went on to reveal 72 confirmed cases across school systems in WV. There are 315 active cases among inmates in WV. Of these cases, 232 come from the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility. Among churches, there are 17 outbreaks in 12 counties. Fayette County, Raleigh County, and Monroe County are included in these.

Before closing his time, Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to continue enjoying the natural beauty that WV has to offer.