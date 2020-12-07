WATCH: Gov. Justice gives an update on vaccine distribution, church outbreaks in 13 counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his press briefing by stating the importance of today’s date, remembering the Pearl Harbor tragedy. The governor also acknowledged the athletes protesting the cancellation of the statewide competitions outside of the capitol. He stated that all that he saw were properly social distancing and wearing masks. “We all know we’ve got to do anything and everything we can, I am a coach too.” said Justice. The governor stated that it is just too dangerous for teams to come together right now.

Justice announced 42 additional deaths occurred over the weekend putting the total umber of deaths across the state at 841. The Governor then compared the death toll to states around the region. Gov. Justice continued to read off those who were lost over the weekend due to the coronavirus.

“The least we can do is to be patient and respectful of these great West Virginians and keep them all in our prayers.” Gov. Justice said.

The governor stated that the transmission rate in WV is the fifteenth best in the country. He also pointed out that 14 counties across WV are colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

“I could beat the drum until I am sick as I can be, but if you don’t believe we should not wear a mask, I don’t know what I can possibly say. We have got to turn this thing around and the only thing we can do is wear our masks,” pleaded Gov. Justice.

Justice continued to give an update on vaccine distribution. He stated that there will be 16,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in WV later this week. He guaranteed that if you receive the first dose, you are certain to receive the second dose as well.

He said “no way”, when it comes to contracting COVID-19 from receiving the vaccine. Justice applauded the success rate of 95 percent for such vaccines.

Governor Justice went on to reveal the outbreaks across the state. There are 17 outbreaks among churches across 13 counties. These counties include Fayette County, Raleigh County, and Wyoming County. There are 280 active cases among inmates in correctional facilities in WV. Among correctional facility staff, there are 75 active cases.

Gov. Justice announced a new youth-help chat line to help kids across the state with any issue they may be confronted with. “With all the craziness on social media and TV, it can make life really difficult for kids today,” said Justice.

Justice went on to remember Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson who was lost in the line-of-duty. Gov. Justice issued a proclamation that all flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, Dec 8 in her honor. He went on to point out the importance of all law enforcement saying that they aren’t compensated or appreciated enough.

All flags will also fly at half staff today, Dec. 7, in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Before closing his time, the Governor urged West Virginians to “stay the course”, as the state nears closer to a vaccine.