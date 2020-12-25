WATCH: Gov. Justice holds a special Christmas Day briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice opened his press briefing by hoping every West Virginian is having a very merry Christmas. Justice asked to keep all frontline workers in your thoughts and prayers. “If you see them out, send them a kind smile,” pleaded Justice.

Justice went on to read off the 55 West Virginians that have been lost since his update on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths across WV to 1,247.

He urged all citizens to get tested when they feel even the slightest symptom. “Run to the fire as if you were having a heart attack or a stroke,” Justice said.

There have been 28,632 doses administered throughout WV. The Mountain State has received 60,875 total vaccines. As of Monday, all long term care facilities and health departments have received doses.

“Quit coming up with silly reasons to not take the vaccine,” Justice said. The vaccine is not known to aid in contracting the virus.

Justice confirms that the education map will no longer be updated after today.

There are 17 outbreaks in churches across 15 counties, Greenbrier, McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are included in these. There

Justice closed his time by asking all West Virginians to wear their masks and get the flu shot when possible.