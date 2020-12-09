WATCH: Gov. Justice reports WV will receive COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of government approval

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice opened his press briefing by opening with “not real great news”. He proceeded to remember the passing of both Chuck Yeager and Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

He continued on to read off the 51 new deaths to occur since Monday. The total deaths across the Mountain State has reached 901. The cumulative percent positive continues to edge closer to four percent, sitting at 3.95 percent.

“The truth is really simple West Virginia, you are doing good in lots of ways, but the killer is among us, and it is everywhere,” Justice said. He went on to say the best things we can do is wear masks, social distance and wash our hands. “We must wait on our health experts to come through for us.”

He went on to confirm the 1,402 newly confirmed cases over the last 24 hours. According to Justice, over 13,000 West Virginians were tested on Tuesday.

“Everything remains on the table,” Justice said. “The vaccine is within days.” Gov. Justice said as he gave an update on vaccine distribution. “Once they approve the vaccine, West Virginia will have it within 24 hours.” The Governor also revealed that WV is expected to receive 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Governor assured that taking the COVID-19 vaccine will protect and save lives across the state. He also relayed the message that you will not contract the virus from receiving the vaccine.

Justice reports there are 66 confirmed cases within school systems across the state. There are 20 outbreaks among WV churches in 13 counties. Fayette County, Raleigh County, and Wyoming County are included in these. There are currently 321 active inmate cases with 78 cases among staff in correctional centers across the state. Of these cases, 288 come from the Northern Regional Correctional Facility. Five inmates around WV have been lost due to COVID-19.

Governor Justice issued a proclamation that all flags across the state to fly at half-staff in honor of General Chuck Yeager once his funeral arrangements are announced.

The Governor closed his time by addressing the two tragedies of yesterday in the Chemours chemical explosion and the fatal fire that occurred in Williamsburg, WV. He asked to keep all affected by the chemical plant explosion in Belle, WV, in your prayers. “It could have been much worse if not for the great work of first responders,” Justice said.

He continued to give an update on the fatal house fire that occurred in Greenbrier County. Five deaths have been confirmed as the search continues for a sixth victim. He revealed that nine separate fire departments were on scene as the investigation is still ongoing by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.