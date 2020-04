PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Don and Phyllis Davis are still finding ways to have fun with their great granddaughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair had a dance-off with their 4-year-old great granddaughter, Ally. Don is 82-years-old and Phyllis is 79. While practicing social distancing, they boogied together with some great tunes!

They hope they can bring a little cheer to everyone during this difficult time.