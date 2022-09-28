HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from The McCreery Conference and Event Center in Hinton for a look at some spooky things to do across the Mountain State!
Click here for more 59News Digital Content!
by: Brandon Eanes
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brandon Eanes
Posted:
Updated:
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from The McCreery Conference and Event Center in Hinton for a look at some spooky things to do across the Mountain State!
Click here for more 59News Digital Content!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now