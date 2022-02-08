WATCH: Melrose Elementary Principal welcomed back after completing cancer treatment

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Melrose Elementary School principal Edie Bennett finished her final round of radiation therapy to fight breast cancer last week.

When Bennett got back to school her students greeted her with a surprise. Students and staff worked together to organize Bennett’s welcome back party. Bennett said she was blown away when she saw all of the students lined up to celebrate her.

“Just to know that you’re that cared for. You know… It felt really good,” said Bennett.

More good news, we’re happy to report that Bennett is finished with radiation therapy and her doctors have declared her officially cancer free.