LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Teachers at Lewisburg United Methodist Preschool created a video to say thank you to parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They created their own version of ‘Old Town Road’ called, ‘Old Town Preschool.’ Jennifer Bennett wrote the lyrics. She was joined by Loretta Morris, Jenny Childers-Zink, and Gloria Beverage in the video.