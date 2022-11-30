PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022.

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM.

Anyone who saw anything during this time or know any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Chief Deputy Hylton with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 772-3911 or at jhylton@monroecountywv.gov.

