Water Rescue underway in Summers County

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS)– One person had to be rescued due to high water in Summers county.

Dispatchers told 59 News the person was caught in debris while driving on Route 12 near Forest Hill and could not get away from it.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Summers County Fire Department and Forest Hill Fire Department responded to the scene.

