Water Stone Outdoors now requiring masks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Water Stone Outdoors, located at 101 E. Wiseman Avenue in Fayetteville, has a new rule. Owners announced masks and other face coverings are required.

Co-owner Kenny Parker said they did this to keep people safe.

“We just think it’s a smart decision to make. We’re concerned about our staff, concerned about our community, and that’s the priority for us,” Parker said.

He said they went off of guidelines set by the CDC and suggestions by the Fayette County Health Department to make this decision. Parker told 59 News June was a busy month for the business and it is a good move going forward into a holiday weekend.

“In some ways, it’s kind of more than we can handle, and it’s a bit of a shock being closed for months and now all of a sudden we’ve got people everywhere, which we love people and we love doing the business, but at the same time you have to be rational,” Parker said.

The decision, Parker said, is something that has gained a lot of community support so far.

“We did do that and got the support of the community for the most part. That’s great and really is comforting. But at the same time, you can’t please everybody. So if people are unhappy, I’d be happy to talk to them personally,” Parker said.