COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and 4 AM something happened in Cool Ridge to cause the tank to drain again. We have more areas shut off for now to help trouble shoot.”

They are asking customers that have a leaking or busted pipe to report it. They are also asking for everyone to conserve their water because they do not know when the water will be back on.