BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Accidents and disabled vehicles are being reported to the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. According to Raleigh County accidents and disabled vehicles have shutdown Airport Road and the Raleigh hill area on Route 19.

According to West Virginia 511 there is an accident on I-77 at Mile Marker 51. That is just north of the North Beckley exit.