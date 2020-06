BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The construction of a new Beckley Fire Station was delayed.



The new station located off the Beckley Bypass was expected to be done in May; however, rainy weather in the last few months put construction behind.

Fire Coordinator Kevin Price said they are hoping to finish and open by July.

The grounds will feature a new training facility and offices for fire prevention and code enforcement departments. It will replace the their current station on Eisenhower Drive.