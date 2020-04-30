Week 1 phase of WV reopening plan begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the start of his six week plan, West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.

After achieving three consecutive days of cumulative rate of positive test results below three percent, Governor Justice moved forward with his plan to reopen the state. Starting Thursday, April 29, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., those businesses and facilities in the Week 1 phase can reopen.

“We’re going now to another level,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t sit back and not reopen. We can’t sit on our hands and just dwindle away because bad things will happen then as well. As we move forward, we can and will move safely. But we need you, West Virginians, to step up again and keep doing what you’ve done to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

In Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume for facilities regulated by Licensing Boards contained in WV Code Chapter 30, including:

Acupuncture Professionals

Chiropractors

Counselors

Dentists

Dietitians

Hearing-Aid Dealers and Fitters

Licensed Practical Nurses

Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals

Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine

Occupational Therapists

Optometrists

Pharmacists

Physical Therapists

Psychologists

Registered Professional Nurses

Respiratory Professionals

Social Workers

Speech-Language Pathologist

Dayecare services can also resume in the Week 1 phase. They must have enhanced testing procedures in place.

Hospitals looking to begin elective procedures must prove they have enough personal protective equipment and a plan to respond if there is a surge in COVID-19 patients in the future.

Week 2 of the reopening plan is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4, 2020. This includes small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining options, religious entities and funeral homes, and professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming.

View the full plan here.