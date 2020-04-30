Week 1 phase of WV reopening plan begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the start of his six week plan, West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.
After achieving three consecutive days of cumulative rate of positive test results below three percent, Governor Justice moved forward with his plan to reopen the state. Starting Thursday, April 29, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., those businesses and facilities in the Week 1 phase can reopen.
“We’re going now to another level,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t sit back and not reopen. We can’t sit on our hands and just dwindle away because bad things will happen then as well. As we move forward, we can and will move safely. But we need you, West Virginians, to step up again and keep doing what you’ve done to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
In Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume for facilities regulated by Licensing Boards contained in WV Code Chapter 30, including:
- Acupuncture Professionals
- Chiropractors
- Counselors
- Dentists
- Dietitians
- Hearing-Aid Dealers and Fitters
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals
- Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine
- Occupational Therapists
- Optometrists
- Pharmacists
- Physical Therapists
- Psychologists
- Registered Professional Nurses
- Respiratory Professionals
- Social Workers
- Speech-Language Pathologist
Dayecare services can also resume in the Week 1 phase. They must have enhanced testing procedures in place.
Hospitals looking to begin elective procedures must prove they have enough personal protective equipment and a plan to respond if there is a surge in COVID-19 patients in the future.
Week 2 of the reopening plan is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4, 2020. This includes small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining options, religious entities and funeral homes, and professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming.
