Week 2 high school football schedule changes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County schools will have to wait another week to see if they are able to play high school football after remaining in the orange phase of the County Alert System. Mercer County will also have to put athletics on hold for week two as they fell into the orange phase as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

The following games for week two have been postponed or cancelled at this time.

Greenbrier East @ Poca (Putnam County in Orange)

James Monroe @ Greenbrier West (Monroe County in Red)

Liberty @ Pikeiew (Mercer County in Orange)

Meadow Bridge @ Midland Trail (Fayette County in Orange)

Buffalo @ Montcalm (Both Mercer and Putman Counties in Orange)

Princeton @ Oak Hill (Both Mercer and Fayette Counties in Orange)

Man @ Westside (Logan County in Orange)

The following games are still scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 11.

River View @ Independence

Pocahontas County @ Tucker County

Shady Spring @ Summers County

Parkersburg South @ Woodrow Wilson

Nicholas County @ Wyoming East

Bluefield High School and Mt. View High School were not scheduled to play in week two.

Stay with 59 News as we will continue to bring you updates on the upcoming schedules.