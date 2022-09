(WVNS) — Week two of High School Football is in the books. Checkout the scores and highlights.

Bluefield 7, Princeton 28

Woodrow Wilson 49, Greenbrier East 21

Summers County 0, Greenbrier West 26

James Monroe 6, Pendleton County 0

PikeView 25, Van 46

Oak Hill 0, Independence 40

Shady Spring 16, Nicholas County 42

Richwood 8, Meadow Bridge 42

Midland Trail 42, Tolsia 3

Mount View 7, Man 39

Mingo Central 56, Westside 6

Graham 38, Tazewell 8

Union 42, Richlands 0

Wyoming East 26, Wahama 72