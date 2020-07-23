Welch City Officials seek solutions to areas that flood frequently

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Welch city leaders want to fix an ongoing issue in the city. Mayor Harold McBride told 59 News there are two underpasses in the city that continuously flood. He said these areas lie on Route 52 and Route 16.

McBride said they recently noticed high water in those underpasses made it hard to access the hospital. He said he and other city administrators designed plans to combat the issue. He said those plans now sit with representatives at the state level for approval.

“We’ve presented that and they’re kind of intrigued by it and they’re going to start running it up, and taking a look at it. Hopefully we can pull some money from the CARES Act and hopefully get this done,” McBride said.

McBride said when they get the approval, that is when they can move forward with bringing in engineers.