West Virginia airports to receive nearly $650,000 in grant funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Leaders of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission (WVAC) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced all airports in the state will receive grant funding. A combined total of $649,980 in funding is secured for airports across West Virginia.

The WVAC made the decision during their latest meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

“Airports are a critical component to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure. The grants awarded will help to lift airports up.” Aeronautics Director Sean Hill said.

Greenbrier Valley Airport (GVA) is among four other airports around the state receiving grants from Special Revenue provided by the Aviation Fuel Tax. The WVAC set $59,285 aside for projects towards apron rehabilitation, taxiway lighting reconstruction, and to conduct a drainage study at GVA.

Each of the state’s 24 airports will also receive General Revenue grants of $12,500 for safety and infrastructure upgrades.