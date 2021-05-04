West Virginia American Water requests another rate increase

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Customers could end up paying an average of about $11 more a month for water if utility regulators approve a rate increase from West Virginia American Water.

The company filed a rate increase request on Friday. It asked for an additional $40.8 million in revenue from water and wastewater operations combined. That is 26 percent more than the current rates.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the rate rose 14 percent in 2019 and 15 percent in 2016. If approved, the company says the new rates would not go into effect until February 25, 2022, at the earliest.

