West Virginia Attorney General urges Senate to help elder people of COVID-19 scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, is urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to help those who were victimized by elder scams and exploitation in COVID-19 relief legislation.

The bipartisan legislation, known as Edith’s Bill, would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984 to include victims of senior fraud. Doing so could make seniors victimized by scams and exploitation eligible for reimbursement by the Crime Victims Fund.

“Scam artists know that seniors are especially at risk from COVID-19 and are exploiting the anxiety around this pandemic,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “Older adults have contributed so much to our nation, and it is simply wrong that many are losing life savings to criminals. Tragically, it is rare for seniors to receive compensation even after fraudsters are caught and convicted.”

The bill was named after a woman who was scammed out of $80,0000 by her longtime financial adviser. According to a national research it estimates that 10-percent of people 60 and older experienced a form of abuse or exploitation. The conduct sometimes goes unreported and the WV it estimated nearly 20-percent of the state’s population is 65 or older.

Senior citizens and their loved ones who need assistance can call the Attorney General’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or visit their website. Those who prefer traditional mail can reach the elder abuse litigation and prevention unit at P.O. Box 1789, Charleston, WV 25326.

LATEST POSTS: