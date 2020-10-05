‘West Virginia Bands Together’ calls for lifting of live music ban

Payne speaking during protest

Credit: Grayson Hall Photography

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, West Virginia Bands Together, a group of musicians, venue owners, stagehands and music fans, protested Gov. Justice’s 56-20 ban on live outdoor entertainment.

The protest started at 123 Pleasant Street, a local music venue, and then protesters marched towards Milan Puskar Stadium. About 40 protesters took part, waving signs urging the governor to reconsider. Adam Payne, one of the main organizers and a manager at 123 Pleasant Street, said they wanted to voice their frustration about their livelihoods and something they genuinely enjoy being taken away.

“People are out of work, right now West Virginia has a ban on live music and we’re the only state of 50 that has an outright ban on live bands,” Payne said. “It just doesn’t make sense when other industries are doing outdoor sports and — anything is going on, like, whitewater rafting. There’s a lot of outdoor stuff going on and we just want to be able to do outdoor stuff just like them.”

Credit: Grayson Hall Photography

Saturday’s protest happened despite the fact that on Friday Gov. Justice acknowledged he had been listening to complaints and that he will be taking steps to lift the ban soon, Payne said. That’s because he and others still felt it was important to get their voices heard.

Payne said he is expecting the governor to allow outdoor shows to have 250 people in attendance, similar to when the pandemic started. He said he is happy that the governor is going to change things for the better.

“Extremely, extremely, it’s my livelihood of working,” Payne said. “For one, beyond a career and it’s how I put food on my table. And it’s creating art and allowing people to create art in this community and that’s super important.”

Credit: Grayson Hall Photography

As a continuation of the protest, Payne said, there was an outdoor concert at 123 Pleasant Street on Saturday night featuring the Appalachian rock band Fletcher’s Grove.

“They’re going to be playing here on the roof here at 123,” Payne said. “We’re going to be shooting a music video for 123 Pleasant Street’s 22 year anniversary, which is coming up here Oct. 15. So we’re going to be shooting a video and we’re continuing on to play live music outside today when it’s illegal. So we’re going to be on the roof here at 123 like the Beatles did and we’re going to be shooting from 6-8 p.m. We want to have people spread out, social distancing, wearing masks across the street in different parking garages and areas watching the concert.”