HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Baptist State Convention held its fifth Black History Month anniversary on Saturday, February 25th as part of its annual convention.

This is the 145th year the convention is being held, which brings together congregations of baptist churches from all over the Mountain State.

This year’s master of ceremonies, James Wilmer, says the anniversary celebration has grown from being in just one church a few years back, to now barely having enough room for everyone to attend.

Wilmer said it is great to see so many people come out for the event, and to share in fellowship as they honor both God and Black History Month.

“Its just so amazing that we can put aside all of our differences to come together on one accord, to recognize the sacrifices that our ancestors made for us, that we can all come together,” said Wilmer. “And there’s no bickering and fighting, we’re all on one accord, just let each other that we love each other.”

Wilmer said while they are celebrating Black History, they are also building community, spreading love, and sharing their faith with one another.

He also said celebrating black history month does not just serve black people, but everyone benefits when we choose to appreciate and love each other.

“We’re still here each and every day,” said Wilmer. “We’re striving for the betterment of not only for the black people but for everybody. The equality and just continue to love each other.”

