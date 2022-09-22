CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia could be hosting the trials for Olympic Diving in 2024!

West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. Gov. Justice made the announcement of the bid earlier today, September 22, 2022.

“The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer. Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great state and a big opportunity for many, many reasons. I’m proud to see our partners in Morgantown stepping up to the plate to take on a project of this magnitude.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has hosted major and multi-day events in the past, including multiple USA Diving Events. In the future the Mylan Park Aquatic Center will host the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, the 2024 Big 12 Championships, and USA Diving’s Winter Nationals event this December.





In 2021 alone, the facility earned more than $50,000 in bid and hospitality support from the Monongalia County Commission Tourism Advancement Fund.

“Bidding on an event of this magnitude is a validation of the hard work local leaders put into making this facility a reality. I could not be more excited about showing the entire country our famous Mountaineer hospitality should we be selected to host this event.” Sean Sikora, president of the Joint Use Management Agreement (JUMA) at Mylan Park and Monongalia County Commissioner

Partners from Mylan Park, the Monongalia County Commission, area municipalities, West Virginia University, WVU Hospital, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMCCVB) all came together to serve as the bid prep team. This partnership and the positive impact from winning this bid will be felt and seen on both the tourism and economic development levels.





“The Aquatic Center has been able to host national competitions due to help and support of the community, including resources, volunteers, surrounding businesses and county leadership. The facilities’ amenities and the community buy-in has led to elite-level national diving competitions choosing Morgantown repeatedly as their event location.” Jennifer Lainhart, director of the Aquatic Center

USA Diving will visit potential sites in October and November. The bid winner will be notified in November or December, and the official site winner will be announced in early January 2023.