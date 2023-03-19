BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of Delta Sigma Theta gathered at Tamarack in Beckley to celebrate the sorority’s 110th Founder’s Day.

The sorority was founded in 1913 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Nine chapters, consisting of both alumni and collegiate chapters, came together to celebrate.

Lisa Hardin Knight is a member of the Beckley Alumni Chapter and was the guest speaker at the celebration. Knight spoke about how the sorority has helped her since joining.

“I love the state of West Virginia, I love my sorority,” said Knight. “Beckley Alumni Chapter has nurtured me, they have cared for me, loved on me and helped me to become a better person.”

Knight said she was always meant to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta. It’s just in her blood.

“I’m blessed to come from a long line of Deltas in my family,” said Knight. “There are 12 of us who are members of this sorority and just the sisterhood between my family members and then that amongst the soros that I’ve met across the country has just really meant a lot. I can, no matter where I travel, I can always find a soro and know that I have support wherever I am.”

That support is something Knight hopes future Deltas know they can rely on.

“I just want them to understand what sisterhood means,” said Knight. “That no matter where you are, there’s always someone there who is there to support you, to encourage you, to pick you up when you need a word of encouragement, to just be there to hold your hand through difficult times.”

Crimson and Cream are the sorority’s primary colors so all of the attendees wore red to honor their sisterhood.

